Adult Immunisation and Travel Medicine Centre at JSS Hospital conducts awareness rally

Awareness rally focuses on the need for safeguarding elderly and high-risk individuals from certain dreaded diseases through immunisation

November 10, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Nursing staff of JSS Hospital took out an awareness rally to highlight the importance of vaccination for elderly and high-risk individuals against certain diseases, in Mysuru on Friday, November 10.

Nursing staff of JSS Hospital took out an awareness rally to highlight the importance of vaccination for elderly and high-risk individuals against certain diseases, in Mysuru on Friday, November 10. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Adult Immunisation and Travel Medicine Centre at JSS Hospital in Mysuru on Friday, November 10, conducted an awareness rally on the need for safeguarding elderly and high-risk individuals from certain dreaded diseases through immunisation for which the centre was launched early this year.

The rally was flagged off at the JSS Hospital. JSS Mahavidyapeetha executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Medical College Principal Basavanagowdappa and others were present.

Adult immunisation focuses on high-risk individuals requiring vaccination which includes healthcare professionals and workers, elderly people above 65 years of age, patients with diabetes, patients on steroids and immunosuppressive drugs, patients undergoing dialysis, chronic respiratory diseases, transplant recipients and healthy adult male and female populations, a note from the hospital said here.

The centre has taken up drives to educate the public on the need for selective and customised vaccines for the targeted populations.

The centre conducted a mass hepatitis B vaccination programme for the undergraduate and postgraduate students of JSS AHER. It collaborated with major travel agencies from Mysuru on the issues of travel medicine and vaccination. The center functions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days.

So far, various vaccines had been administered to the public, inpatients and outpatients, geriatric population, medical and dental students, high-risk category patients, alcoholics, etc., besides mass immunisation of hepatitis B vaccine carried out for the students of JSS Medical College, dental college, BSc, MSc and allied health sciences.

The JSS Hospital was administering all the vaccines at a concessional rate, the note said.

“Infections such as pneumonia, chicken pox, meningitis can be prevented with the administration of vaccines,” the note added.

