Administration will promote art and music, says DC

The district administration, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture and other stakeholders, will come up with new programmes for the promotion of art, music, and literature in Dharwad, said Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa.

Speaking at the 29th death anniversary programme of musician Basavaraj Rajguru here on Sunday, Ms. Deepa said that the city has several trusts floated by the government to work in the field of art, music and literature. These trusts would be activated further and more creative programmes to promote music among the younger generation would be taken up, she said and told the Kananda and Culture Department to hold meetings with art and music lovers and prepare action plans. A musical tribute was paid to the stalwart by singers Sangeeta Katti, Muddu Mohan, Rajguru’s grandson Vishwaraj, and great-grandson Arthav.

Trust founder president Chandrakanth Bellad, Bharatidevi Rajguru, and others were present.