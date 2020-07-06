Karnataka

Additional Chief Health Secretary’s office sealed

The office of Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, in Vikas Soudha has been sealed. Mr. Akthar confirmed to The Hindu that he was under home quarantine. Sources said this was done after he came in contact with a positive patient. Sources said that a government official had visited Mr. Akthar’s office last week and had spent time.

Due to this, the office has been sanitised and those working here have been asked to home quarantine. Sources in the department said that they were all likely to get tested soon.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 10:48:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/additional-chief-health-secretarys-office-sealed/article32006509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY