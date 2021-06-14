Karnataka

Actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay no more

National-award winning actor ‘Sanchari’ Vijay, 38, passed away late on Monday night at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

His family donated his heart, kidney, and other organs after he was declared brain dead earlier in the day. The actor, who had met with a motor accident, suffered a grievous head injury and did not respond to treatment at Apollo Hospital.

The last rites of the actor, best known for his award-winning role in the film ‘Naanu Avanalla Avalu‘, would be conducted at his at his birthplace Panchanahalli in Kadur taluk on Tuesday. Prior to that, his mortal remains will be kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 11:29:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/actor-sanchari-vijay-no-more/article34816580.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY