Actor murdered

Actor and YouTuber Satish Vajra was allegedly stabbed to death at his residence in Rajarajeshwarinagar by his brother-in-law on Saturday.

Satis, 36, hailing from Maddur, Mandya, had gotten married four years ago. His wife died seven months ago and her family alleged it was due to lack of medical care.

On Saturday, Satish’s brother-in-law, with a plan to kill him allegedly to avenge his sister’s death, came armed with a knife and stabbed Satish multiple times before fleeing the spot, the police said. Though Satish was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he succumbed later in the day, the police said.

Satish had acted in a few short films and was popular as a YouTuber.