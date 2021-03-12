Karnataka

Activists go on the rampage in Belagavi

Pro-Kannada activists went on a rampage in Belagavi and tore down boards of shops written in Marathi on Friday.

Groups of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike led by Deepak Gudenatti and other leaders raided shops in Kakati Road and Khade Bazar in the old city. While some tried to blacken Marathi boards, others removed them by tearing and kicking them. Activists climbed poles to remove Marathi posters and banners.

Activists also allegedly tried to attack Prakash Shirolkar, Shiv Sena district president. They stopped his car near Bogarves and removed the number plate. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed them.

Mr. Shirolkar complained that the group was trying to attack him.

