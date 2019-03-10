Activists come together to back Prakash Raj in Lok Sabha polls

A group of prominent activists has resolved to support actor Prakash Raj, who is set to contest from Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate.

Babu Mathew, who had contested from Bengaluru North in the 2014 polls on Aam Aadmi Party ticket and is now part of ‘Save the Constitution’ movement in the State, told reporters on Saturday that it was time to send “independent-thinking people” to Parliament for speaking up for citizens there.

Candidates elected through the party system have to abide by the party whip and this can be counter-productive on occasions, said Mr. Mathew. He also appealed to Mr. Raj to limit his poll expenditure within the provisions of the Election Commission and set a standard for others.

Writers, intellectuals, farmers’ organisations and Swaraj India leaders said farmers and activists in large numbers would campaign for the actor.

When asked whether the same gesture would be extended to actor Sumalatha, wife of the late actor-politician Ambareesh who has expressed her desire to contest from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent, Mr. Mathew said the issue would be discussed if it comes to pass.