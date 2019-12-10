Karnataka

Action likely against Bache Gowda, says R. Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said on Tuesday that the BJP high command was likely to initiate disciplinary action against MP B.N. Bache Gowda, who refrained from canvassing during the bypolls.

Speaking to presspersons at Hubballi airport, Mr. Ashok said the high command had taken note of Mr. Gowda’s absence during elections campaigns in the Hoskote byelection. “He should have canvassed for the party candidate. But he did not. The party will not tolerate indiscipline,” he said.

Mr. Bache Gowda’s son Sharath Bache Gowda contested as an Independent candidate and won against the BJP’s official candidate, N. Nagaraju (MTB).

Mr. Ashok also clarified that there was no question of welcoming anyone into the party now as the party had a clear majority in the Legislative Assembly. He said the poll winners would get ministerial berths, as promised before, while the high command would take a decision on the future of the defeated candidates.

