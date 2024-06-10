Acting on parents’ plea, DC holds meet on Mandya KV

Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Monday said there is a shortage of teachers in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mandya district and efforts are being made to appoint teachers to address the scarcity. Until the appointments are done, the existing teachers’ support has to be taken to run the classes without any interruption, he told the school principal.

The Deputy Commissioner was speaking at the Kendriya Vidyalaya students’ parents’ meeting and also reviewed the progress done in the construction works in the school premises.

The parents told in the meeting that there was a shortage of subject teachers and the existing teachers were not taking classes due to the vacant positions. There have been communication problems of students with teachers due to language issues, they said.

Responding to this, principal Bharat Lal Meena said steps had been taken to address the grievances.

The Deputy Commissioner told the principal that classes have to be taken regularly by teachers without citing any reasons. The parents have to be called to the schools and their children’s progress has to be explained to them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj said the subject teachers are being appointed and the construction works are in the final stages of completion. The parents need not have to bother. The interview of teachers was underway and the appointments will happen at the earliest. The teachers have to conduct the classes in such a way that it is understood by the students, he advised.

He also advised the principal to take steps in the Math and Hindi classes. They are not easier subjects and the children need to be properly taught, he said.

He said the principal has to ensure that there should not be any complaints hereafter from the parents.

Prof. Jayaprakash Gowda, Keelara Krishna and others were present.