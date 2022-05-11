Accredited social health activists to stage protest

It is to press for the fulfilment of their long-pending demands

Karnataka Rajya United ASHA Workers Association will hold a State-level protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on May 17 seeking fulfilment of long-pending demands of ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists).

According to State president of the association K. Somshekhar, 500 workers are expected to be participate in the protest.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Somshekhar criticised the State Government for not attending to the technical issues involved in data entry and causing delay in releasing monthly supportive prices to them.

“The Reproductive and Child Health portal is the key data entry system where details of the work done by ASHAs is made and based on which the Union Government will release their monthly supportive remuneration. But, surprisingly, the data system has been hit by technical issues and consequently, ASHAs are getting only Rs.1,000 to Rs.3,000 against Rs.5,000 to Rs.6,000,” he said.

“The issue has been brought to the notice of the State Government seeking the release of accurate supportive remuneration for the work that ASHAs are doing. However, the State Government has not shown any interest in solving the technical issue and ensure proper supportive remuneration to ASHAs,” Mr. Somshekhar said.

He also said that ASHAs are the prime executors of government’s programmes taking the benefits to real beneficiaries. At present, over 35 government programmes are being implemented by ASHAs. Despite all efforts by them in taking programmes to the doorsteps of individual beneficiaries, they are not being paid even minimum salary or honorarium commensurate with their work, he said.

“Both the Union and State Governments should take steps to consolidate supportive remuneration and deposit it in their bank accounts directly on or before the 10th of every calendar month enabling them to address their family needs. The other additional works that are entrusted to them apart from the 36 activities should be withdrawn. During the protest, all these issues related to ASHAs will be discussed and a memorandum submitted to the State Government urging it to solve all their issues, including confirmation of their services,” he said.