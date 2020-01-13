‘Accidents will reduce if people choose to follow rules’

Expressing concern over the growing number of road accidents and traffic rule violations, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said it was possible to bring down the number if riders, especially youngsters, made up their minds not to violate traffic rules.

She was speaking after inaugurating the 31st National Road Safety Week programme at JSS College here on Monday.

SP Vartika Kaiyar, principal Krishnamurthy, and others were present. Ms. Deepa released handbills, posters, stickers and the documentary brought out by the Department of Information and Public Relations on the occasion.

The DC, who also chairperson of the Road Transport Authority said people should familiarise themselves with traffic rules and help others know and follow them. It has been decided to create greater awareness on the need to follow rules with the participation of the youth. Reluctance of the youth and others to follow rules is a major cause of road accidents, she said.

She appealed to the people to avoid reckless and drunken driving, using cell phones while driving, and to wear helmets. The RTA would hold awareness programmes with government departments, educational institutions and others as part of the National Road Safety Week programme, she added.

Department of Transport Belagavi Division Joint Commissioner J. Purushothama said that 70% of road accidents happen due to human error and the remaining 30% due to the issues related to road and others. This indicates that most of are not following traffic rules.