ACB traps SI, constable accepting bribe
Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday trapped a Sub Inspector attached to Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force along with her assistant while they were accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh.
The accused Baby Olekar and Constable Srinivas had demanded the bribe from a Benson Town resident to close a case filed against him.
The case was already closed but the accused tried to make money out of it. Based on the complaint, the ACB team caught Srinivas red-handed while accepting the bribe on behalf of Olekar. Based on his statement, the team arrested her charging the duo under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
