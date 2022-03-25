ACB raids KAS officer’s premises, files pertaining to land deals seized

Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided multiple premises linked to Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer K. Ranganath, against whom the State Government had ordered a probe.

During the three days when he held the post of tahsildar, Bengaluru North taluk, Ranganath allegedly allotted gomala land to private individuals without any proper documentation, prompting the Government to institute an inquiry against him and transfer him out, amidst allegations of corruption.

Five ACB teams comrising 42 officials simultaneously raided five premises linked to the officer, including his house in Doddaballapur, a trust and a school reportedly run by him and his family.

In a press release, the ACB said that during search and seizure operations, they found that the officer and his family members, under benami names, had conducted transactions to the tune of several crores of rupees at a cooperative bank in Yelahanka over the last three years. Sixteen files pertaining to land deals in which the officer is suspected to have colluded with land mafia and alienated public lands have been seized. The ACB is now probing whether the officer holds disproportionate assets.