ACB raids houses, offices of three govt. staff

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers raided the houses of three government employees in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Sleuths arrived at the house of Nataji Patil, a grade C lineman in HESCOM. His houses and offices were raided.

Officials also raided the houses and offices of RTO vehicle inspector Sadashiv Maralingannanavar and Cooperative Department employee A.K. Masti.

A team led by Anti-Corruption Bureau Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda conducted the raids.

They seized some material and some documents during the raids.

Officials are still looking at documents recovered from the houses and offices and the value of the seized material is being estimated.

Anti-Corruption Bureau officers said that details will be available by Thursday.