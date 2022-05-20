ACB raids houses of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation GM

Officials of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday carried out simultaneous raids on the houses of Nagarajappa BM, General Manager of Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation in connection with disproportionate assets to his known source of income .

Separate teams of ACB officials carried out raids at five places, including on the houses of Nagarajappa situated in MC Layout, Vijayanagar, his brother’s house located in the same area, Nagarajappa’s friend’s apartment on Magadi road, a house in Benniganahalli in Hosakote belonging to him and a house in Harokeppe in Channapattana taluk belonging to Nagarajappa’s relative .

The officials recovered the documents pertaining to movable and immovable properties and are analysing them for further investigations.