ACB conducts raids on 7 officials across State

36 premises searched

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted raids on 36 places belonging to seven officials working in various government departments across the State. They recovered movable and immovable properties worth several crores disproportionate to their known source of income.

A team of officials raided the house of Panduranga Garag, Joint Registrar of Co-Operative Societies situated in Vijayanagar, and recovered property details of two houses and a flat, a tractor, three cars 1.6 kg of gold valuables, and ₹4.4 lakh in cash, among others.

The other officials raided and the valuables recovered were as follows: Jayaraj K.V., Joint Director, Town Planning, Mangaluru City Corporation, from whom two houses, three sites, ₹11 lakh in cash, ₹10 lakh worth of insurance bonds, and ₹77 lakh deposit details in various banks was recovered; Devaraj Kamlesh Shiggavi, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Department, Dharwad, who was found to have among other things two houses, two sites, two cars, 26 acres of agricultural land, ₹59.8 lakh cash; S.S. Vijay Kumar, District Health Officer, Kolar, who was booked for possessing three houses, three flats, three sites, and one private hospital; Srinivas, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Dharwad, who had two houses, one farm house, two sites, two cars, one tractor and ₹63 lakh worth of household articles; Channabasappa, junior engineer, PWD, Magadi, Ramanagaram, who had eight flats, and one supermarket, among others; Srinivas, former director, VIMS, and Head of Department of Pharmacology, Koppal, who had one house, four sites, two cars, 800 gram of gold valuables, 9.3 kg of silver articles, among others.

The accused have been booked and investigations are on.