ACB arrests constable
The Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Bheemu Nayak, a police constable attached to Brahmapur Police Station, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 here on Friday.
Abdul Mustafa lodged a complaint with the ACB after the police constable demanded from him ₹1 lakh for settlement of a land dispute.
The accused was caught red-handed while receiving a partial amount of ₹0,000 from Mr. Mustafa at a hotel near the railway station locality on Friday.
