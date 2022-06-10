Karnataka

ACB arrests constable

The Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Bheemu Nayak, a police constable attached to Brahmapur Police Station, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 here on Friday.

Abdul Mustafa lodged a complaint with the ACB after the police constable demanded from him ₹1 lakh for settlement of a land dispute.

The accused was caught red-handed while receiving a partial amount of ₹0,000 from Mr. Mustafa at a hotel near the railway station locality on Friday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2022 8:20:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/acb-arrests-constable/article65514950.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY