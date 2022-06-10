ACB arrests constable

The Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Bheemu Nayak, a police constable attached to Brahmapur Police Station, while he was accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 here on Friday.

Abdul Mustafa lodged a complaint with the ACB after the police constable demanded from him ₹1 lakh for settlement of a land dispute.

The accused was caught red-handed while receiving a partial amount of ₹0,000 from Mr. Mustafa at a hotel near the railway station locality on Friday.