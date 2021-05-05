Academic year to begin from June 15

The Department of Public Instruction has announced that the 2021-2022 academic year for primary and high schools will begin from June 15.

According to a circular issued by the department on Tuesday, the duration of the summer holidays had been revised given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the State. Summer holidays for primary and high school students will continue till June 14.

Revision classes have been scheduled from June 1 to 14.

Class 10 SSLC examination has been scheduled between June 21 and July 5. During the summer holidays, however, teachers have been directed to be in touch with students appearing for SSLC examination via telephone or online and help clear doubts.

The circular also noted that the department has sanctioned compensatory off to teachers who had been required to report to schools between April 27 and May 4. The schedule is subject to revision as per COVID-19 protocols and other directions of the State government, the circular added.