ABVP conducting rallies, meetings in support of CAA

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is holding rallies and meetings and distributing booklets across the country in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said ABVP National Secretary Harsha Narayan here on Thursday.

He told reporters that the CAA, which provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Christians persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was among things that the ABVP was fighting for.

Lot of misinformation about the CAA, National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) was being spread by the Opposition parties. “We have come out with a comprehensive booklet on CAA,NRC and NPR by C.N. Shankar Rao in Kannada. This is being distributed in colleges, business establishments, apartments here." Similar booklets, he said, were being prepared by other State units in their local languages.

The ABVP was holding rallies in support of CAA in Kundapura on January 20 and in Mulki a few days later. Seminars and yatras were being held across the country, he added.

State conference

The ABVP, he said, will hold a State-level conference at Mangaluru on February 7,8 and 9. It was after 20 years that the conference was being held in the coastal town, he added.

While nationalism will be among the topics that will be discussed, the ABVP conference will also focus on the state of education and scientific research.

The three-day event will also have an exhibition on Jallianwala Bagh massacre that occurred a century ago. There will be shobha yatra on Febuary 8 in which office bearers of ABVP from all the district and taluk units will participate. They propose to hold a public meeting on that day.