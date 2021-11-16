Karnataka

Abdul Jabbar is new Congress minority cell president

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar with K. Abdul Jabbar, who took charge as president of the Minority Cell of the KPCC, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.  

The former MLC and former president of the Davangere District Congress Committee K. Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday was sworn in as president of the Minority Cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

On the occasion, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar appealed to the minority community members to expose the “anti-people” and “anti-minority” policies of the BJP Government in the State. Unlike the BJP, he said, the Congress had been following an inclusive policy and accommodating people from all sections and community in the party and in the government.

Senior leaders M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, H.K. Patil, K.H. Muniyappa, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Ramalinaga Reddy, KPCC office-bearers, MLAs, and former Ministers attended the programme held at the Palace Grounds.


