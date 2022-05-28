AAP to launch door-to-door campaign

After an electoral triumph in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is getting ready to face forthcoming elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The party has said it is reaching voters through the ‘door-to-door Kejriwal model’ campaign.

On Saturday, the party held an executive committee meeting to chalk out plans to face the elections.

In a press conference, party State president Prithvi Reddy said: “In the city, only AAP can give corruption-free administration and permanent solutions to problems faced by the citizens. The party will give higher quality services required for Bengaluru pertaining to education, road infrastructure, sanitary and others. These promises cannot be delivered by the BJP, the party that charges 40% commission and loots people.”

Former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who recently joined the party, said: “The elections to the BBMP must have been held in 2020. In the absence of councillors, the State government and local MLAs have resorted to irregularities in the administration of the civic body. We are hopeful of AAP coming to power and providing good administration.”

District president Mohan Dasari said the party has been fighting for the rights of the citizens and faced the wrath of those in power. He said that many party workers are facing cases for being vocal about the welfare of the State.