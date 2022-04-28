AAP supports striking music varsity staff

Aam Aadmi Party in Mysuru has condemned the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University’s sudden decision of dismissing 21 of its non-teaching staff, who are on a strike here since many days demanding unpaid wages.

AAP Mysuru district president Malavika Gubbivani demanded an enquiry into the whole episode, payment of pending 13-month salary to the staff and punishment to the guilty.

Speaking to the protesting staff in front of the University, she said, “Services of staff, who had been working for several years, have been terminated citing reasons that there had been irregularities in their appointment. Hoping that they will eventually get paid, these workers continued to work for 13 months. The non-renewal of their contracts has come as a shock to them. The varsity’s decision should be rescinded and their wages for 13 months must be paid.”

If there are any irregularities in the appointment process, that should be rectified and the guilty be punished. It’s unfair to let them work and then deny them wages. It is regrettable that even when they are protesting for the last two months, the administration is acting blind. The government must solve this issue at the earliest, she demanded.