AAP opens two new party offices in Mysuru

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Mysuru district chief Malavika Gubbivani says new offices will strengthen the organisation

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Mysuru district chief Malavika Gubbivani says new offices will strengthen the organisation

The Aam Aadmi Party inaugurated two new offices in Mysuru—one at Mahadeshwara layout and another in Udaigiri.

AAP Organising Secretary of Mahadeshwara Badavane, Ravichandra, and local leader of Udaigiri Sadiq Hussain officially opened the party offices in their localities.

A woman pourakarmika (municipal sweeper) inaugurated the AAP office in Mahadeshwara Extension and food kits were distributed to other women pourakarmikas marking the launch of the party activities.

Speaking at the inaugural event, AAP District President Malavika Gubbivani said: “The AAP is getting good response from people in the city. For the last two months, our volunteers are conducting door-to-door campaign and membership drive. Young people are showing interest in joining AAP and opening up of more offices will strengthen the organisation.”

AAP leaders Mohammed Ismail, Dharmashree, Renukaprasad, Ravichandra, Rangaiah, Irfan Baig, Rajamma, Nazia, Parthasarathy, Nataraj, Dr Jeevan and other office-bearers of the party were present.