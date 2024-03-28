Voter invitation card, awareness at wedding reception in Chamarajanagar

March 28, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Chamarajanagar district administration has resorted to a novel step to attract voters, especially the newly registered voters, to the polling booths with the aim of increasing voter participation during the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

As a part of SVEEP, a huge invitation card has been put up in front of the deputy commissioner’s office, inviting voters to cast their ballot. The impressively designed card was unveiled by the deputy commissioner, Ms. Shilpa Nag, in the presence of senior officials.

The ‘voter invitation card’ has been designed on the lines of a wedding invitation card, with all the details of the April 26 election like the polling day, polling time.

The invite has been issued on behalf of the SVEEP Committee, Chamarajanagar with the slogan ‘Our Vote Our Future’.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena, Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, and others were present at the unveiling event.

Voter awareness at wedding reception

Also, as a part of SVEEP, the officials visited a wedding hall in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday evening and used a wedding reception to promote voter awareness among the invitees.

Handing over posters on voter awareness to the bride and the bridegroom, the officials led by Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary P. Lakshmi, who is SVEEP Nodal Officer, encouraged those attending the function to vote without fail.

On the occasion, a song that spreads the message on voting was played at the wedding hall.

The SVEEP team has decided to visit weddings to promote voter awareness as it could get a large number of people under one roof. This is aimed at increasing the voting percentage in the coming elections.

“There has been a very good response to SVEEP drives in the district,” said Ms. Lakshmi.