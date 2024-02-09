A symposium on emerging opportunities and challenges in the digital society organized at IIIT Bangalore

February 09, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) organized a symposium on “Emerging Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Society,” on Thursday, February 8. The event featured an overview of CITAPP’s research and outreach activities, a release of the Digital Society survey report authored by itihaasa Research and Digital, and a panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges presented by the current moment.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder of Infosys and Founder of itihaasa, Research and Digital said, “The survey explores people’s experiences and beliefs, shedding light on various facets of digital technologies.”

The comprehensive report, based on a survey conducted in the Bengaluru Urban district, encompasses responses from over 1800 individuals across various socio-economic categories, said a release.

The report was released by Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, along with Prof. Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-B.

The report launch was followed by a panel discussion featuring Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University Bangalore, Prof. Rajalaxmi Kamath, Centre for Public Policy, IIM Bangalore, and the authors of the report, Dr. N. Dayasindhu and Mr. Krishnan Narayanan. Moderated by Prof. Balaji Parthasarathy, IIIT-B, the discussion focussed on questions concerning the perception, rhetoric and experience of the digital society, and the idea of an ‘inclusive digital society, from economic, political and social vantages.