A strange case of a devotee avenging his lord

It is not uncommon to hear people taking revenge on individuals for not keeping a promise or fulfilling their needs, but in what can definitely be seen as a strange case, a devotee has taken revenge against his god for not resolving his problem.

Basappa Doddamani (35), a native of Golasangi village of Basavanabagewadi taluk, took out his anger against Lord Nandi by garlanding an idol of the Lord with footwear.

The incident of garlanding Lord Nandi with slippers was reported on Saturday in a temple in Golasangi village.

It created an outrage in the district with devotees feeling hurt as they said that their Lord has been desecrated.

With public outrage getting intense, the police filed a case and began investigation.

On Monday, the police arrested the accused.

Following the arrest and interrogation, the accused Doddamani reportedly confessed to having committed the crime.

“Divulging the motive behind the crime, he told us that he carried out such an act out of sheer frustration as Lord Nandi had not resolved his problem,” said B.S. Nenegouda, Additional Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the accused was facing domestic and financial problems for long. He had borrowed a loan of ₹ 3 lakh which he was unable to repay. He was seeking divine intervention from Lord Nandi to resolve the problem.

But even after long, the accused found no solution to his problem. He then decided to vent his ire by placing a garland of slippers around the neck of the idol of Lord Nandi.

The police have filed a case under Section 295 of Indian Penal Code against the accused for hurting religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, people lauded the police for detecting the case and arresting the accused.