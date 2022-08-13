A special 75th I-Day fete in environs of 19 rejuvenated lakes in Mysuru

The traditional waterbodies were restored across the district under ‘Amrit Sarovar’ initiative

In what is said to be a unique celebration of 75th year of India’s Independence, the national tricolour will be hoisted in the environs of 19 lakes across Mysuru district on August 15 that have been rejuvenated under ‘Amrit Sarovar’, an initiative of giving new lease of life to dying lakes as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Zilla Panchayat in Mysuru was given the target of rejuvenating 79 lakes by December this year. The task was entrusted to the ZP in April and nearly 19 lakes have been rejuvenated in a short span of time. The environs of these lakes are sporting a new look because of the restoration and tree planting and are now ready for the special I-Day celebrations on Monday.

Under Amrit Sarovar, each district was given the target of rejuvenating 75 traditional waterbodies – symbolic of 75th I-Day. The ZP was told by the State government to ensure at least 15 lakes are rejuvenated by August 15 so as to celebrate the occasion in a special manner.

Acting on the government’s directive, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima gave her staff the task of rejuvenating 59 lakes by the end of this year. Despite torrential rains, the work was carried out under MGNREGA to rejuvenate the lakes and recharge the groundwater. The idea under the initiative was to ensure water security in the rural areas and prevent water scarcity in future.

The list of 79 lakes under ‘Amrit Sarovar’ was prepared and the restoration of all the lakes will be completed by the end of December. The number of lakes are: H.D. Kote – 5; Hunsur – 11; K.R. Nagar – 8; Mysuru – 14; Nanjangud – 10; Periyapatna – 10; Sargur – 2; and T. Narsipur – 19.

As there was a special task for completing restoration of at least 15 lakes by August 15, the number of lakes that were rejuvenated include: H.D. Kote – 2; Hunsur – 4; K.R. Nagar – 2; Mysuru – 3; Nanjangud – 2; Periyapatna – 3; Sargur – 1 and T. Narsipur – 2. In total, 19 lakes were restored.

Arrangements have been made for hosting the national flag on the lake surroundings on August 15.

Importantly, saplings have been planted around all lakes to give strength to the bund, and maintain ecological balance. The ZP has taken steps to prevent encroachment of lakes and to spread awareness among the locals on the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene around the rejuvenated lakes.