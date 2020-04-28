A ray of hope in the conservation of heritage buildings

Activists see a sliver of hope in the conservation of the heritage structures of Mysuru including Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building following the notification of the Zonal Regulations (Amendment) 2020, last week.

The draft regulation was published in September 2019 and objections to it, if any, were to be filed within 30 days of its publication but the government received none. Consequently, the regulation has been notified and the provisions will apply to all heritage sites, buildings, precincts, and natural features, all of which strengthen the local heritage body in conservation activities.

Welcoming the developments, N.S. Rangaraju, member, District Heritage Committee, said nearly 200 heritage structures of Mysuru now have the hope of being protected from real estate sharks that are keen to replace old buildings with malls and commercial buildings.

The regulation provides for establishment and composition of a heritage conservation committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner; the Commissioner off Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department, Mysuru; Assistant Director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage; a representative of the Archaeological Survey of India; an academician possessing a doctorate in history or archaeology; an artist with a degree in fine arts; representatives of two NGOs, and a representative of the Indian Heritage Cities Network among others.

“There is thrust on conservationists and archaeologists in the composition of the heritage committee besides NGOs working in the field which augurs well for the protection of the heritage structure as vested interest groups cannot have their way or bulldoze conservation plans,” said Prof. Rangaraju.

In the absence of a heritage regulation, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) councillors passed a resolution approving the demolition of the Devaraja Market which is more than 125 years old. Even the Lansdowne Building has been condemned for demolition, and with the notification of the heritage regulations, efforts can be made to save the structures, Prof. Rangaraju said.

Mysuru has nearly 200 heritage structures already notified as such but in the absence of heritage regulations their conservation was difficult. Many heritage buildings in the private domain have already changed ownership and demolished but the regulation puts a halt to it. More recently, an additional 250 to 300 structures were added to the list but they are yet to be notified.

There will be restrictions on development, redevelopment and alterations to the notified heritage structures which can take place only with the authorisation by the committee which will be constituted in due course.

The regulation also comes in handy to check the unbridled urbanisation of Chamundi Hills abetted by the political leadership under the guise of ‘development’.

For heritage buildings in the private domain, the regulation provides for incentives for conservation by way of allowing the owners to lease a portion of it or the entire property for commercial use, provided there was no compromise on its aesthetics and the heritage component.