A new Jain pilgrim centre

After Shravanabelgola, well known for the historic Bahubali statue in Channarayapatna taluk, Jainaragutti near Adagur in Hassan taluk is all set to become a major pilgrimage centre for Jains. A statue of Muni Suvrata Nath, the 20 th Thirthankara, has come up at the place. The statue, including the kamala peetha (lotus seat) and an image of tortoise at the base, is about 54-ft tall.

The black stone (Krishna shile) for the statue was sourced at Srirampura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district. A team of sculptors led by Jagadish Prasad Sharma from Jaipur in Rajasthan worked for about six months on the statue. The statue was placed on the pedestal with the help of cranes on April 15.

Veera Sagar Muni Maharaja, a Jain monk, who looks after the establishment, said, “Earlier this place was vacant land. A few idols of Jain Tirthankaras, including Muni Suvrata Nath, Adinath and Parshwanath, were found here. A basadi was built in 2018. As the first statue found in this place was Muni Suvrata Nath’s, we decided to have his statue here.”

Adagur is about 10 km from Halebid, once the capital of the Hoysala kingdom. The area under their rule has been known for numerous Jain temples. Vishnuvardhana, a prominent Hoysala ruler, was a follower of Jainism before accepting Vaishnavism. For years. the Jain families of Adagur regularly visited Jainaragutti to celebrate Jeevadaya Ashtami in the month of Kartika. They showed interest to develop it as a pilgrimage centre under the guidance of monks. Many donors settled in different places have extended contributions.

A.N. Sheetal Kumar, priest, said “Our forefathers in Adaguru visited the place for many years. Now it is becoming a pilgrimage centre with a basadi, a statue and other facilities.”

Pancha Kalyana Mahotsava of the statue is scheduled for March 2023. “Chandra Prabha Sagar Muni Maharaj will participate in the occasion. Abhishekha of the statue will be held once in 12 years,” said Veera Sagar Muni Maharaj.

The devotees have formed Sri Digambara Jain Atishaya Kshetra Jainaragutti Educational and Charitable Trust to look after the activities in the place. The trust has plans to set up a goshala, old age home, yatri nivas, Tyagi Bhavana, besides education institutes at the place. The trust has been in consultation with the government machinery for the grant of land required for the activities .