A meeting to convey peace and harmony in Shivamogga

Hassan Karnataka 02/03/22 Participants tying clothes in saffron, white and green at the programme to spread harmony held in Shivamogga on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Event was organised under the banner of ‘Shantigagi Navu’

After a series of incidents over the hijab row and the murder of a Hindutva activist, Shivamogga city, on Wednesday, witnessed a meeting to convey the importance of peace and harmony. People representing different sections of society reassured their commitment to harmony.

The event was organised under the banner of ‘Shantigagi Navu’, a group of social activists. The guests inaugurated the event by tying pieces of cloth in saffron, white and green colours, to convey the message that a bondage among all sections of people was necessary.

Recalling Kuvempu’s words that called India a peace garden of all religions, Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. said that everyone should work towards retaining the unique nature of the garden. “We should not give importance to misdeeds committed by some miscreants”, he said. Further, he assured that the administration would take all measures necessary to ensure peace and order in the district.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said in the recent days Shivamogga was in the news for the wrong reasons. If people of all communities joined their hands for harmony, such incidents could be avoided. “The city has witnessed such incidents in the past as well. Some vested interests had their role. The police had to take action against them”, he said.

Marulasidda Swamy of Basava Kendra opined that the pontiffs had failed to convey the message of harmony among their disciples. “There could no bigger religion than humanity. One can follow his religion and let others follow their religion”, he said.

Moulana Hamid Mastir said no religion would profess killing or rioting. “People who commit such crimes are criminals, irrespective of the religion they belonged to”, he said.

Jade Mutt seer Mahanta Swamy, Ramesh Babu of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Fr. Stanley of Sacred Heart Church, Moulana Shahul Hameed Musliyar, N. Gopinath, president of Shivamogga unit of Chamber of Commerce and Industries, K.P. Sripal, advocate, K.T.Gangadhar, leader of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and others participated.