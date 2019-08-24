A dozen MLAs, two dozen MLCs haven’t spent a paisa of area development funds

Karnataka leaders, who have been seeking funds for their constituency works, seem to be doing very poorly when it comes to utilisation of funds available under the Karnataka Legislators’ Local Area Development Scheme (KLLADS).

According to the data available, a dozen MLAs and two dozen MLCs have not utilised a single paise under the fund made available for KLLADS in 2018-19.

Among the MLAs, two have been disqualified now, and three have become Ministers in the newly inducted BJP government.

At the other end of the spectrum, 15 MLAs and one MLC have made use of ₹2 crore under the KLLADS during 2018-19. Of the 15 MLAs, seven are from Dakshina Kannda and Udupi districts. MLAs from north Karnataka fared poorly on spending.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah executed only four works by utilising ₹22.45 lakh out of ₹2 crore for undertaking development works in his new constituency Badami in Bagalkot district during the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, representing Channapatna, utilised only ₹85.5 lakh for taking up seven works, while his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy fared better by availing of ₹96.65 lakh for 20 works in her Ramangaram constituency.

Another member of the Gowda family, H.D. Revanna, who had served as PWD Minister, spent ₹1.99 crore for 45 works in Holenarasipura constituency in Hassan.

Former JD(S) president A.H. Vishwanath, now disqualified, got 137 works sanctioned for a sum of ₹4.75 crore, though the eligible amount was ₹2 crore a year. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara have fully utilised the amount.

Funds are usually put to use for construction of anganwadi, school, and hospital buildings, water conservation, and other development works in a constituency.

During the year, members of both Houses had submitted plans for 6,557 works for ₹266.15 crore and non-utilisation of funds was put at ₹183.84 crore during the year.

The Chief Minister has written letters to all MLAs and MLCs to submit action plans for pending amount for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20, immediately, to respective Deputy Commissioners.

The action plan must be submitted in the beginning of the financial year and implemented after finalising and obtaining approval by June.