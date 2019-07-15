Will form govt. soon, says Yeddyurappa

A buoyant BJP, which is confident of the number game after Congress MLA N. Nagaraju (MTB) joined the other rebels in Mumbai, is now keen on forcing a trust vote being sought by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in the Assembly immediately.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa told mediapersons on Sunday he would attend the Assembly business advisory committee meeting on Monday and demand that the Chief Minister take the floor test immediately, preferably on Monday itself.

Mr. Yeddyurappa told reporters that the political situation was in favour of the BJP. He indicated that the party was inching towards forming the government, by saying that “the party will get an opportunity to serve the people of the State in the next two to three days”.

He said, “The Chief Minister no longer enjoys a majority in the House. He must resign immediately and vacate the seat.”

While Mr. Kumaraswamy on Friday sought a trust vote in the Assembly, Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar said he would fix a date for it after consulting Leader of the Opposition Mr. Yeddyurappa. The BJP, caught unawares by the Chief Minister’s move, however, did not attend the business advisory committee meeting on Friday. The party appeared to have gained confidence on Sunday and was pushing for the trust vote.

Stormy session likely

Monday’s Assembly session is likely to be stormy. Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa told reporters that the Chief Minister had lost majority in the House and his government had no moral right to hold the session. “We will not let the Assembly function till the Chief Minister accepts to seek a trust vote immediately or resigns,” he said.

The BJP on Sunday held its legislature party meeting at a resort on the city’s outskirts where its MLAs have been holed up. The party deliberated on its strategy for the session and decided to force a trust vote on the Chief Minister immediately.

“Mr. Yeddyurappa’s mood was upbeat as he addressed the meeting and assured us that there would be a BJP government in the State by next week,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

Nagaraju tilts the balance

Special Correspondent

Bengaluru

Following a series of meetings Mr. Nagaraju held with Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday, the BJP was jittery. “Wooing back Mr. Nagaraju into the rebel fold was key as his return to the Congress fold would have impacted K. Sudhakar and other rebel MLAs in Mumbai,” a senior leader said.

BJP went into damage-control mode and was successful in making Dr. Sudhakar leave for New Delhi. Later, the party concentrated its efforts on Mr. Nagaraju. Senior party leaders, all through Saturday night, convinced the MLA that the BJP had the requisite numbers and assured him of taking care of his son’s political career. The results were seen on Sunday afternoon: Mr. Nagaraju left for Mumbai in a chartered flight from HAL Airport along with senior BJP leader R. Ashok. Mr. Yeddyurappa’s personal assistant Santosh was also spotted at the airport.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai later in the day, Mr. Nagaraju, however, denied that Mr. Ashok travelled with him in the flight.