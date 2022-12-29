A colourful start to youth festival at KUD 

December 29, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Youth Festival organised by Karnatak University after a gap of two years, got off to a colourful start in Dharwad on Thursday with 400 students from 60 departments enthusiastically taking partparticipating in it.

Inaugurating the two-day youth festival, Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) Priyanga M., emphasised upon the significance of extra-curricular activities along with academics.

Education was the only tool which could bring about a positive transformation in society and also shape the career of the students, she said.

Ms. Priyanga said that in the era of competition, only those who possessed skills and a good academic track record would climb up the professional ladder. She pointed out that one should aim for greater goals and make concerted efforts to achieve the same. Apart from academics, culture and sports too have been promising areas which offer ample opportunities to scale-up and so students should take interest in extra-curricular activities too, she said.

Dean of Students’ Welfare S.K. Pawar spoke about the youth festival. Presiding over the inaugural programme, Vice Chancellor of Karnatak University Prof. K.B. Gudasi asked the students to focus on their studies and also take interest in extra curricular activities to earn a good name for their alma mater. Registrar of the University Yashpal Ksheersagar, Registrar (Evaluation) Krishnamurthy, Prof S.C. Shiralshetty and others spoke on the occasion.