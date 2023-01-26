A challenge achieved as Mysuru zoo breeds Asiatic lions

January 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

It was a pleasant surprise for the visitors at Mysuru zoo on Thursday as they got to see lion cubs that were put on public display for the first time since their birth. The holiday crowds watched the healthy cubs with awe.

The cubs – two males and one female – were born to five-year-old lioness Nirbhaya who was brought from Nandan Van Zoo at Raipur in December 2021. She was paired with lion Raju, now six-years-old, who was brought from Junagadh zoo in Gujarat in 2019.

Nirbhaya gave birth to the cubs on June 5, 2022, after a gestation period of 103 days. The cubs were displayed along with their mother at the zoo.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar released the cubs for public display at a function at the zoo on Thursday. Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar M., Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni and others were present. The zoo presently has five adult lions, including two males and three females, and three cubs. Of the five adult lions, two are Asiatic lions and three are Afro-Asian lions.

Nirbhaya and Raju were compatible and therefore they were paired in April 2022, according to the zoo officials.

The seven-month-old cubs are turning out to be a star attraction at the zoo because of their playfulness. “They are healthy, active and energetic with a strong growth,” said Mr. Kulkarni.

Mothering behaviour of Nirbhaya and cub activities are being monitored by animal keepers and doctors as well as the CC cameras installed for their close observation round-the-clock, he added.

The zoo has set its vision on becoming a successful centre for the captive breeding of Asiatic lions, found only in Gujarat, and sharing them with other Indian zoos. There are very few Asiatic lions left both in the wild and in captivity since their breeding in captivity was considered to be a huge challenge.

Sakkarbaug zoo is one of the most sought after zoos across the globe, as it is the largest and most successful breeder of Asiatic lions. Besides exchanging lions across the world, it also releases them into the wild – Gir forest – to increase their numbers. The Mysuru zoo had a deal with Sakkarbaug zoo for the exchange of lions.

Mysuru zoo had Asiatic lions in 1989 but could not breed them. A few years ago, it got a pair of lions from Sakkarbaug zoo. The lioness, Gowri, suffered health problems. She delivered a cub that died. Gowri was later taken off display.

The birth of cubs and their healthy development is an achievement with the successful captive breeding of Asiatic lions.