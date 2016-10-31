VTU gives more time to students to complete course

In consideration of several requests from students, admitted to engineering programmes in 2006-7, 2007-08 and 2008-09 academic years, to relax the maximum duration for completing their course and also to permit them to appear for the university examinations, the Visvesvaraya Technological University has responded favourably, but as ‘a special one-time measure,’ by granting two additional years to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch. students (both regular and lateral entry) and extended the benefit even to the students who were admitted in 2009-10. Also, the university has granted two additional years for B.E./B.Tech. students admitted during 2010-11 under lateral entry category only.

The benefit has also been extended to the Post Graduate students pursuing MBA/MCA/M./Tech. programmes and admitted during 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2012-13, but only for those who are eligible to seek admission to final year. The university has given July 2017 as deadline to complete the degree without any arrears.

According to a circular issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) H.G. Shekharappa recently, several students had also approached the high court for relief. The court issued interim orders in many cases permitting all such students to attend the classes and also appear for examinations.

Fees

However, the VTU has fixed Rs.2000 as examination fee per paper to a maximum of Rs.6000 per semester under the benefit.

The university has directed the affiliated colleges to conduct parallel classes for these students to ensure that they covered the entire syllabus, satisfied attendance requirements and take internal assessment tests. The concerned principals have also been asked to obtain affidavit/legal undertaking from all such students seeking the benefit, stating that they shall abide by the relaxation of maximum duration granted to them as one time measure.

The university has also advised the principals to take utmost care while admitting such students and filling examination forms, and warned that the principals would be held responsible for any lapses.

The VTU’s decision has come as a great relief to all such students who could not complete their course within the maximum stipulated period fixed by the university. The details of extension of the time duration to complete the degrees had made available on the university’s website as well and sent to individual colleges, sources at VTU said.