Temple gets new notes

While many are struggling to get Rs. 2,000 notes, Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud received over 60 new notes of that denomination on Sunday alone.

The temple authorities are expecting thousands of devotees to visit the temple on Monday as it is a ‘Karthik Somuvara’ .

Jayaprakash, executive officer of the temple, told The Hindu that elaborate arrangements were made at the temple to facilitate devotees to have darshan of the deity on Monday without any hassles.

The temple, dedicated to Shiva, is described as Nanjundeshwara. Nanjunda means one who has consumed poison and digested it.

Hence the deity is also known as Srikanteshwara.