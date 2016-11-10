Priority to plugging pilferage in revenue: NWKRTC chairman

Sadanand Danganavar, former State president of the Youth Congress, who took charge as the new Chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) here on Wednesday, said that his priority would be to plug pilferage in the corporations’ revenue.

Speaking to presspersons, along with MLA Prasad Abbayya, after taking charge at NWKRTC central office here, Mr. Danganavar said that the corporation was under loss and there were several reasons for it.

“My priority will be to take everyone, including employees and officials into confidence, plug revenue pilferage and strengthen the corporation,” he said. Mr. Danganavar said that there was a demand for additional grants from the State government to help the ailing transport corporation and he would make efforts to impress upon the Chief Minister to get the funds released.

“Attempts will be made to get what is due from the government,” he said.

To a query, he said he would make efforts to ensure customer-friendly services and would himself travel on buses to check ground realities and to get feedback from commuters.

Chairman of Karnataka Bal Vikas Academy Vedavyas Koulagi and Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority Anwar Mudhol and others were present.