Old man dies while waiting at bank in Tumakuru district

A 70-year-old man died of heart attack after he collapsed in the State Bank of Mysore’s Cheluru branch in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, while he was standing in the queue to deposit money, on Saturday.

He has been identified as Siddappa (70), resident of Shulayyanapalya in Gubbi taluk.

Member of Chelur gram panchayat, S.V. Siddalingaiah, told The Hindu, “He was standing in the queue from morning, even before the bank opened, to deposit Rs.31,000.” But even before his turn to deposit the amount came, Siddappa collapsed around 12.45 p.m., holding the challan in his hand. He was immediately shifted to Cheluru government hospital where he was declared dead.

The doctor said that he has died due to a heart attack.

He is survived by three children including a son, Kemparaj, who is a taluk panchayat member.