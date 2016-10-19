Officials told to speed up water projects

The monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting convened at the zilla panchayat meeting hall on Tuesday turned out to be a mere formality, with the members discussing a few issues and winding up before lunch break. Among the issues discussed were drinking water projects that need to be completed in anticipation of a harsh summer next year.

Since it was the monthly meeting, Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi and legislators did not need to attend it, ZP president Asha Prashant Aihole later told The Hindu .

Ms. Aihole said the monthly KDP meeting is presided over by the ZP president, in the presence of panchayat members. The general KDP meetings are normally conducted by the Minister.

During a brief discussion on the drinking water problems in villages and the case of those villages set to face extreme shortage next summer, Ms. Aihole asked officials to quickly complete all the ongoing drinking water supply schemes, particularly the multi-village drinking water supply schemes, before the onset of summer.

Officials of the Karnataka Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Division said four of the 14 such projects would be completed by the end of March next year, which should ensure regular drinking water supply to 240 villages.

They also said 590 of the 596 pure drinking water supply units targeted have already been installed at villages in the first phase. But not many villagers have been coming forward to take advantage of these units, they added.

Zilla panchayat CEO Bagadi Gautam and vice-president Arun Annu Katambale were present.

