No clear evidence to show Rama, Krishna, Valmiki consumed meat: Pejawar seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said on Wednesday that there is no clear evidence to show whether Lord Rama, Lord Krishna or Valmiki, the author of the epic, the Ramayana, consumed meat.

It may be recalled that Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister of State for Fisheries, Youth Services and Sports, had stirred a hornet’s net a few days ago, when he said that Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and Valmiki had consumed meat.

When presspersons sought the seer’s reaction to Mr. Madhwaraj’s comment, the Pejawar seer said that Valmiki might have consumed meat when he was a hunter. But after Valmiki became a “tapasvi” (sage), he did not consume meat.

Some Kshatriyas consumed meat, while others did not. There was controversy on whether meat was consumed during the period when the Puranas were composed. There was also a controversy over whether meat was or was not used in the “Yagnas” (sacrificial fire) during the period of the Puranas.

There was also a controversy on whether Brahmins consumed meat and liquor during the ancient period. But now there was a norm that Brahmins should not consume meat and liquor in the country. It was up to the Brahmins to follow it. Shunning consumption of meat would mean showing kindness to animals and following non-violence, he said.

The seer said that it was up to the members of other communities in the Hindu religion whether they wanted to consume meat or give it up. “If they gave up consumption of meat, it is good. But there is no compulsion nor is it binding on them to give up consumption of meat. Even the Manusmriti had said that it would be better if people gave up consumption of meat and liquor. But it is not compulsory,” he said.

“I am not opposed to Brahmins, Dalits or other members of the community consuming meat. But no one should consume beef, whether they are Brahmins or non-Brahmins,” the seer said.

“I do not want to respond to Mr. Pramod Madhwaraj’s comments because he (Mr. Madhwaraj) has a lot of respect and devotion for religion and the Krishna Mutt,” the seer said.