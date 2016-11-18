Kanakadasa’s teachings relevant for all times, says Krishnappa

The birth anniversary of the 16th century saint-poet Kanakadasa was celebrated in the district by various government departments and non-government organisations on Thursday.
While Housing Minister M. Krishnappa participated in the 529th Kanaka Jayanti celebrations at Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kala Mandir in the town, elected representatives, officials and NGO members attended such programmes at taluk centres.
Mr. Krishnappa, who is also the district in-charge Minister, after inaugurating the programme at the Kala Mandir, called upon people to imbibe and apply the values of Kanakadasa in their life.
He said that Kanakadasa was a great poet and philosopher. He immensely contributed to Kannada literature, besides fighting against the caste system, the Minister said.
Kanakadasa had rendered great service to uplift of downtrodden sections and his teachings are relevant for all times, he added.
Jayaprakashagowda of the Karnataka Sangha delivered a lecture on Kanakadasa.
Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah, Superintendent of Police C.H. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Sharath, Kurubara Sangha leader N. Doddaiah, and others were present.
Earlier, a procession was taken out through the major streets of the town.
