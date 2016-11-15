Events in Bengaluru for Tuesday (Nov 15)

CULTURE

Indian Institute of Cartoonists : ‘Smile with Nadig’, exhibition of cartoons by S.K. Nadig, Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

The National Gallery of Modern Art : ‘Four decades’, exhibition of art works of Arpana Caur, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Department of Information and Public Relations and Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy : Release of books ‘Mahatma Gandhi and Cinema’ and ‘Dhanivillada Dhani’ and documentary on ‘film maker B.R. Pantalu’, retired Chief Secretary K. Jairaj and film artiste Bharati Vishnuvardhan release, Director of Department of Information and Public Relations N.R. Vishukumar to be chief guest, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman S.V. Rajendra Singh Babu to preside, Samsa Open Air Theatre, behind Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 5.30 p.m.

Karnataka Kannada Writers and Publishers Association : Felicitation of writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa on his selection to chair the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Literary Conference, and release of books; inauguration of programme by Minister for Kannada and Culture Department Umashree, release of book by Minister for Primary and Secondary education Tanvir Sait, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Pampa Mahakavi Road, Chamarajpet, 5 p.m.

Department of Kannada and Culture : Presentation of various awards for 2015, presentation by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, Minister for Urban Development K.J. George, Minister for Kannada and Culture Umashree will participate in the ceremony, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, 6 p.m.

Sahitya Akademi and National College : National Book Week and Literary programme, inaugural session, inauguration by poet B.R. Lakshman Rao, poet Chandrashekara Kambara to preside over the function; 10 a.m., short story readings by Vasudhendra, V.M. Manjunatha and Padmini Nagaraju, National College, Basavanagudi, 5 p.m.

Department of Public Libraries : National Library Week, presentation of awards for 2016, inauguration by chairman of Kannada Development Authority S.G. Siddaramaiah, Director of Public Libraries Satish Kumar S. Hosamani will preside over the function, Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Library, Cubbon Park, 11 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs : Talk on ‘Eshavasyopanishat’ by Gururaja Karajagi, institute premises, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

RELIGION

Taittiriyopanishat Bhashya : Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, 6th Main, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Bhagawad Gita Chapter 12 : Discourse by Vasumana Chaitanya, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Sharada Mandir, 4th Block, Koramangala, 6.30 p.m.