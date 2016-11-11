Centres to purchase onions set up in Chitradurga, but have no facilities

After efforts by the region’s growers, the State government had decided to open onion purchase centres in Chitradurga district to help farmers in trouble owing to the collapse in the prices of the crop.

On November 2, the State government opened centres at Chitradurga APMC premises, Challakere and Holalkere taluks.

But many farmers in the district are unaware about the opening of centres and in Chitradurga taluk there are no facilities or staff to purchase the onion crop.

Farmers from across the taluk had arrived at the centre with their produce and documents, but there were no staff to provide information on weighing, purchase and billing of the crop.

Venkatesh, a farmer from Obulapur, who had brought 150 bags of onion produce on Monday was waiting for the authorities concerned.

The contact numbers given at the purchase centre are also not working.

“Since we have spent a lot of money on transporting the onion from the village, we have no other option but to wait for the authorities to purchase the onion,” he said.

Since beginning of the kharif season, the onion growers are in trouble owing to scanty rainfall.

After harvesting, the farmers also faced problems owing to sudden collapse in the prices of the crop.

“Last year the farmers had sold a packet of onion for Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,600 owing to export, but this time a good quality onion packet was sold only for Rs. 200 to Rs. 250,” he said.

The farmers had even started agitations to pressure the State government to start onion purchase centres, he added.

The purchase of onions began in Holalkere taluk on Wednesday and it would start in other taluks shortly.