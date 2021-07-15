99 fresh cases in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district reported 99 fresh cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Thursday. With that, the total number of deaths increased to 1,024. Among the fresh cases, 54 are from Shivamogga, 13 from Bhadravati, six in Thirthahalli, three in Shikaripura, 11 in Sagar, four in Hosanagar, two in Sorab and six are from other districts. As on Thursday, the number of active cases is 772.

In Hassan 158 fresh cases were reported on the day. With that, the total number of cases increased to 1,04,874. There were no deaths on the day. So far, 1,239 people have died due to the infection in the district. As many as 2,029 are under treatment.