902 fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

A day after COVID-19 cases dropped drastically, Karnataka on Saturday reported 902 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,35,478. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,193. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 542 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 9,15,924. Of the remaining 7,342 active patients, 157 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.04%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.33%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 527 cases taking its tally to 3,96,827. With one death coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,376. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 4,850. As many as 86,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 79,523,347 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests are 1,64,85,599.