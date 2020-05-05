90,000 litres of liquor sold in 10 hours in Mandya

The sale of alcohol was brisk across Mandya district on Monday, subsequent to the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Statistics from the Department of Excise state that a total of 89,738.488 litres of alcohol by various manufacturers has been sold. Out of this,19,193.196 litres was beer of various brands.

A total of 94 retail shops with CL-2 licence and 32 Mysore Sales International Ltd. (the State-owned MSIL) with CL-11C licence have been permitted to sell liquor across the district.

All the 28 liquor shops across Mandya taluk had witnessed brisk business from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Likewise, 24 places in Maddur, 11 in Malavalli, 28 at Srirangapatna, 17 at Nagamangala and 18 places at K.R. Pet too had witnessed mad rush as well as good business on Monday, officials at the department told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

Pandavapura

Nevertheless, most of the shops were closed in Pandavapura taluk following fivrepersons with Mumbai links testing positive for COVID-19. All the five had returned from Santacruz East of Mumbai on April 24.

However, there was not much rush/long queues in front of the liquor outlets in the district on Tuesday.