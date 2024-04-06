GIFT a SubscriptionGift
90% target achieved under MGNREGA, says Dharwad ZP CEO

Various works including dredging, construction of farm ponds and farm bunds had been taken up across all the taluks of the district

April 06, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. addressing job-card holders during a visit to Madanbhavi in Dharwad where works under MGNREGA are under way. During the visit, a voter awareness programme was also organised. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Executive Officer of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. has said that 90% of the works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the drought-hit Dharwad district had been completed, thus helping the people of rural areas.

She was speaking to presspersons in Madanghavi of Dahrwad district during the media visit to the places where development works under MGNREGA have been taken up.

Ms. Swaroopa said that in all the taluks of the district, various works including dredging, construction of farm ponds and farm bunds had been taken up and the farmers were being encouraged to take up cultivation of alternative crops instead of traditional ones. Priority had also been given for extension of horticultural crops, she said.

She said that during the 2023-24 financial year a target of 23.34 lakh person days was given, of which 89.77% had been achieved. For 449 families, the target of 100 person days had been reached, she said.

She said that among the job-card holders, priority was being given to physically challenged, women, senior citizens and weaker sections. And in order to stop migration from rural areas, 365 individual and community works were being taken up under MGNREGA, she said.

In the current fiscal, the ZP plans to dredge 328 tanks in the district. Deputy Secretary Vijaykumar Ajur said that various development modules had been developed under the MGNREGA scheme.

Tank dredging work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in progress at Madanbhavi village in Dharwad district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Project Officer of Zilla Panchayat Deepak Madiwalar, Assistant Director of Horticulture Imtiyaz, Executive Officer of Dharwad Taluk Panchayat Subhash Sampagavi, Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj Girish Kori, Assistant Director of MGNREGA Chandru Pujar, progressive farmers Raghunath Kyasanur, Arvin Chavan and Dyanand Holehadagli and others were present.

