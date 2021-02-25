890 to receive degrees at UAS-D convocation tomorrow

38 gold medals to be handed out at event

A total of 890 candidates will receive various graduate and postgraduate degrees during the 33rd annual convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (UAS-D) to be held at the Farmers’ Knowledge Hub on the university campus on Saturday .

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor of UAS-D M.B. Chetti said that Secretary of Union Ministry of Science and Technology Ashutosh Sharma will deliver the convocation address while Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will presided over the convocation.

Prof. Chetti said that out of the total 890 candidates, 786 would receive the degrees “in person” and the remaining 104 candidates would be conferred respective degrees “in absentia”. Of these 618 candidates would receive graduate degrees and 232 would receive postgraduate degrees.

Prof. Chetti said that a total of 38 gold medals and 10 cash prizes would be presented to the meritorious students.

Regarding the honorary doctorate, Prof. Chetti clarified that that the university would not be conferring it this time as it had not received any applications in this regard.

Regarding the research and development activities at the university, Prof. Chetti said that UAS-D had developed the UAS-466 variety in wheat, VPMV-9 in pearl millet, CSV-37 in kharif sorghum, and others.

He said that 32 varieties of different crops had been promoted for commercialisation through “Agri Innovative” platforms and the university had taken up several initiatives to extend the benefits of the research to the farmers through extension programmes.