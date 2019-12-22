Karnataka

88-year-old Pejawar seer’s health continues to be critical

Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami continues to be on ventilator support, according to a hospital statement

The health condition of the 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt who is being treated for extensive pneumonia at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal “is stable but continuous to be critical.”

“No further improvement. He continues to be on ventilator support,” the medical superintendent of the hospital said in a statement on Sunday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the hospital on Saturday.

Former Minister and Mangaluru MLA U. T. Khader and MLCs Ivan D’Souza and K. Harish Kumar were among those who visited the hospital on Saturday.

