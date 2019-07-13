85-year-old woman dies in accident

An 85-year-old woman was killed and three other persons were injured in an accident on the outskirts of Hubballi on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Soubhagya Shivanand, a resident of Bengaluru. Her sons, Prabhu and Vijay, and their car driver, Anand, have been injured.
They were on their way to Bagalkot, the police said.
The accident occurred when Anand lost control of the car when one of the tyres burst.
The condition of Prabhu is said to be critical and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Hubballi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor