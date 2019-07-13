85-year-old woman dies in accident

An 85-year-old woman was killed and three other persons were injured in an accident on the outskirts of Hubballi on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Soubhagya Shivanand, a resident of Bengaluru. Her sons, Prabhu and Vijay, and their car driver, Anand, have been injured.

They were on their way to Bagalkot, the police said.

The accident occurred when Anand lost control of the car when one of the tyres burst.

The condition of Prabhu is said to be critical and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Hubballi.